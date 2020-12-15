Hyderabad: Osmania hospital doctor booked for harassment

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a Hyderabad doctor working at the Osmania General Hospital on charges of allegedly harassing a female doctor.

The victim, working as a resident doctor at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), alleged that Dr Siddharth had been harassing her to marry him and also creating nuisance outside her hostel in a drunken condition.

According to a report by the Telangana Today, the victim has lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police. Police have booked the accused under section 354 (D) (Follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by the woman) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

In her complaint, the victim said they met on Facebook two years ago when she accepted his friend request.

She accepted his friend request as he was also a doctor, and they both had many mutual friends, she stated. Later, when he proposed to her for marriage, she rejected it, but they continued to be friends.

She alleged that she began to get marriage proposals and received inappropriate messages from unidentified persons.

“Siddharth initially denied sending messages, but later agreed that he and his friends were sending those messages,” she further said in the complainant.

The Punjagutta police have booked a case and are investigating.