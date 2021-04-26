Hyderabad: Oxygen tankers arrive from Odisha

Hyderabad: Finally, the oxygen tankers have arrived from the neighbouring state Odisha. The empty Oxygen tankers were earlier transported in the IAF warplanes.

Telangana on Monday received as many as 150 metric tons of liquid oxygen in 9 tankers. Each tanker contains 16 metric tons of liquid oxygen. Oxygen tankers are coming from Angul and Rourkela in Odisha.

With the arrival of the tankers in Hyderabad, they were immediately transported to TIMS Hospital in Gachibowli, and to other hospitals in Karimnagar, Cherlapally, King Kothi, Chest Hospital and Khammam district hospitals too.

The Government has heaved a sigh of relief after these tankers arrived in the state and might reduce the shortage.

The Department of Transport played a key role in equipping the oxygen tankers. Was able to provide oxygen tankers in a timely manner.