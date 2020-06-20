Hyderabad: Panjagutta steel bridge ready, one more to come up

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta steel bridge proposed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in 2016 has now been completed. It opened to the public from Friday.

The 100-metre-long bridge, including approaches, was constructed at a cost of Rs. 5.95 crore.

The steel bridge was constructed to decongest traffic moving toward Nagarjuna Circle from Banjara Hills Road No. 3. The earlier plan to widen the road for a regular bridge had to be shelved as many had objected to the demolition of graves next to Chutney’s for the project.

The newly constructed steel bridge runs over the graveyard area.

According to GHMC Engineer, “It was difficult to build a regular bridge with out demolishing the graves. Keeping all factors in mind, constructing a steel bridge was the only solution.”

Meanwhile, locals welcomed the move saying that it will help ease the bottleneck at the junction. The civic body now plans to construct another steel bridge which will act as an entrance to the graveyard and a new lane running from the graveyard towards Nagarjuna Circle. Construction of the bridge and the lane, including land acquisition, is estimated to cost around Rs. 17 crore.