18 May 2020, Mon
Hyderabad: Parked car catches fire at Akbar Bagh

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Published: May 18, 2020, 8:22 am IST
Hyderabad: A parked car caught fire at Akbar Bagh, Malakpet in Hyderabad on Sunday evening creating panic among the residents of the area.

According to sources an electric wire broke and fell on the car causing fire. Within minutes flames engulfed the car.

Fire fighting team reached the spot and doused the fire.

Source: Siasat news

Topics:
Top Stories
