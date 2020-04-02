Hyderabad: Patients offer namaz at quarantine ward

Hyderabad: Patients offered namaz at the quarantine ward of Gandhi Hospital here on Thursday.

Nearly 1200 people from the state had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz out of which 700 people are under self-quarantine at different hospitals.

Till now, 50 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after many positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Several state Chief Ministers have appealed to all those who went to the Delhi Markaz meeting to come forward and get tested voluntarily to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

There has been an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Source: ANI

