Hyderabad: Petrol price may touch Rs 100 per liter

Hyderabad: Petrol and Diesel prices in Hyderabad continue to rise as their highest price rise is recorded on Saturday. The oil companies have decided to increase the prices citing the increase in the crude oil prices in the international market and the decreased value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.

Though there is no decrease in the sale of diesel and petrol after their price rise, the public, however, is extremely worried about the continuous hike in petrol and diesel prices. They cannot shun their daily routine and the essential commodities due to the petrol and diesel price hike.

The petrol price which was Rs. 87.06 on January 1 rose to 89.15 per liter on January 23. If the northward trend of the prices continues, the petrol in few weeks would be sold at Rs.100 per liter in Hyderabad.

On January 1, the diesel price was Rs. 80.60 per liter. It climbed to Rs.82.80 on January 23. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are already suffering and this price rise in the fuel may further aggravate their economic situation. People fear that this fuel price hike in turn may lead to an overall price rise of other essential commodities, goods, and services.