Hyderabad pharma city completes 1st skill development program

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) Limited (the world’s largest Pharmaceuticals industrial park) has completed its first batch of Skill Development Program.

The course was executed by Telangana Academy Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in collaboration with the Life Science Sector Skill Development of the Government of India.

The HPC and Telangana government undertake a skilling program with the purpose to train the youth of the village to facilitate employment on August 9th 2021. The duration of the course is 45 days in which 125 students took participated and were successfully oriented, says a press note.

The students were trained on the topic ‘Lab Technician Cum Assistant and Production/ Manufacturing’ Operator Cum assistant’ including lab practical, industry expert session, industry visit, personality development, life skills, IT essentials and financial literacy.

The felicitation ceremony was accomplished in the presence of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) EV Narasimha Reddy, CEO of HPC Shri Shakthi Nagappan and others.

After completion of the course, candidates were recruited by reputed companies such as Aurobindo Pharma, Neuland Laboratories, Honour Lab.

The HPC planned to make a world-class industrial city with trust in the development and production of affordable and quality medicines for the country and world.

The project aim is to be developed on work, live, learn and play concept with the state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure.