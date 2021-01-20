Hyderabad: ‘Physical classes not mandatory’, education minister assures parents’ association

The minister assured that physical classes will not be compulsory and the parents who are willing to send their children can do so or they can attend the online classes

By Fatima Hasan|   Published: 20th January 2021 6:22 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a meeting with Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) and the Private Schools Management Associations, Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday, said that in-person classes are not mandatory.

On  January 11, the Telangana government announced the reopening of schools for students in Class 9, 10 and intermediate level following which the parents union questioned the decision. They argued that if the judiciary is not attending physical hearings, then how can schools open for physical classes, putting students at risk.

The parents then requested the minister to ensure that both teaching and non-teaching staff undergoes COVID test and only the non-infected staff be allowed to attend the school.   

READ:  Watch: This Hyderabadi Bigg Boss will leave you in splits

To this, the minister assured that physical classes will not be compulsory and the parents who are willing to send their children can do so or students can attend the online classes. The minister further assured the parents that students will not be detained for shortage of attendance.

 “We made a verbal request to extend the academic year to July as by then the vaccination drive shall be halfway completed and the parents will not have any doubt about their child’s safety. We also want the government to constitute fee regulation committee and decide the current academic year fee reduction percentage in view of financial crunch brought by covid,” said Venkat  Sainath K, Joint Secretary, HSPA. 

READ:  Freedom fighter B. Narsing Rao passes away

The HSPA also asked the minister to take action against private schools that are violating the GO no 46 and RTE act by detaining students on the pretext of shortage of attendance.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Fatima Hasan|   Published: 20th January 2021 6:22 pm IST
Back to top button