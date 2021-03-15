Hyderabad: Pic of on-duty cop taking care of baby goes viral

Hyderabad: A heartwarming gesture from a woman cop looking after an infant while also performing her duty on polling day has gone viral. The incident took place a day earlier on March 14, on the day of polling for two MLC seats (graduates constituency).

The 26-year-old police constable, Kavitha, belongs to the Bibinagar police station. On seeing a woman voter who was standing in a long queue with her three-month old daughter, Kavitha took care of the baby until the mother was done voting.

The woman constable’s picture has gone viral on social media and resulted in many positive reactions.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kavitha said, “I was on polling duty for the MLC elections, stationed at a ZPHS school, when a mother carrying her three-month old daughter came to cast her vote. I realised that it would be difficult for the woman to take care of the voting formalities, such as showing her identity proof and casting her vote on a ballot paper, while carrying the baby. So I volunteered to take care of her baby until she was done.”

Kavitha said that even before she could realise it, someone had clicked her picture with the baby. “While I feel honoured for getting so much recognition, I think I was just doing the least I could, as a human, to help another,” stated the woman cop.

Rachakonda commissioner of police Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated Kavitha’s effort and also announced a reward for her devotion towards duty.