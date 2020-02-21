Hyderabad plagued with garbage piling, brimming drains

A+ A-

Garbage not cleared for months in Charminar

Charminar: Residents in several areas of Ghansi Bazar, Moosa Bouli in Charminar are distressed over garbage not being removed by the GHMC workers. Garbage including plastic waste is been dumped in these areas.

Vishwajeet Kolekar, a local said, “There is no GHMC bin in the area. Even if a few areas have the bins, they are full and not being cleaned up. The condition has been the same for the past two months and no action has been taken to date.”

Drainage overflow irks residents

Srinagar Colony: Residents of Srinagar Colony which comes under Ameerpet are in trouble over the issue of drainage overflow. “Overflowing drainage is causing a lot of hardships to residents and commuters alike. The condition has been the same for the past several months. This overflow of drainage is also causing mosquito menace and malodorous smell in the area, says Arpita Biswas, a resident.

Drinking water supply goes up, so does wastage

Malakpet: Drinking water is continuously overflowing on the road due to leakage of the broken pipeline in the lanes of the Malakpet area. Surprisingly, none of the water board officials is bothered to address the issue.

“A huge amount of water is going waste, as the water pipeline is broken in section society and the water is following in the lanes during early morning hours from the past two days. This may lead to a water shortage in the future. Due to this leakage, the roads are also affected, and it is causing inconvenience to the residents,” said Shafi, a local.

The locals complained to the authorities regarding the issue and sought immediate repairs to the pipeline to stop the wastage of drinking water.

Locals irate over bad roads

Kondapur: Commuters are facing hardship due to the improper roads at Kondapur. The road from Botanical Garden to Kondapur inner areas has been the same for the past several months. This road connects to areas like Hitec City, Madhapur, and Mehdipatnam.

Chakradhar Mohanta, a commuter, said, “Travelling from this area is more like a back-breaking journey. During the evening hours, the condition gets even worse as there are no proper streetlights. There are huge potholes, which can cause serious incidents.”

Footpath occupied; pedestrians irate

Nampally: The increasing encroachments of footpaths along several roads in the Red Hills area of the Nampally area have been causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians. The passerby walking on Red Hills road near the playground find it difficult to walk on the footpath as several vehicles are parked in residential area. T

his issue has been causing trouble to the residents, passerby walking along the road. Further, haphazard parking of vehicles on the road often leads to traffic jams on the road, said Azhar, a local.

SHARE YOUR PHOTO

If you happen to spot anything worth a click, please freeze it and send it to us, be it a natural visual treat, a civic issue, something offbeat or a picture that spreads a thousand words. We will publish the photo with due credit.

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS TO

Air your grievances by tagging @TheSiasatDaily and WhatsApp us on +919000577851, by writing a small report on your issue.