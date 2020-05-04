Hyderabad: The plight of the poor during Lockdown

Hyderabad: Lockdown 2.0 continues in Telangana and it will end on 7 May. Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao did not release any guidelines about the lockdown 3.0 whether it is going to implement lockdown 3.0 or not.

This lockdown affected more on the poor. Though the state government has given support to these poor with 12kg rice and Rs.1500 for the one who have white ration card.

Member of siasat.com reached slum area near Nampally Exhibition Ground to know the condition of these poor.

