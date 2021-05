Hyderabad: City police on Wednesday took to the historic Charminar to appeal to the citizens to strictly follow the protocols imposed in view of the 10-day lockdown.

Mounted police held a march past with posters containing COVID-19 guidelines, including appeals to stay home, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance, among others.

Later, the police also shut down street shops that were operating even after lockdown came into effect at 10 am on Wednesday.