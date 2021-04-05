Hyderabad police arrests man for altering expiry dates on products

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the city police for trying to sell expired food products worth Rs 1,50,000 here on Monday.

Acting on information received, the Langer House police on Sunday raided over a godown named ‘Jai Sri Ram agencies’ situated at Bapu Nagar and caught the prime accused who was identified as Komati Laxmi Narayana for altering the expired dates (to fresh dates) to supply them to people and shopkeepers.

A huge quantity of Haldiram’s expired products worth Rs 1,50,000, including items, items used for erasing and altering the expiry dates, and also an auto which was used for the supply of those products were seized by the police. Narayana was booked under the sections 273, 417 and 420 of Indian Penal Code.