Hyderabad police arrests man for altering expiry dates on products

The Hyderabad police on Monday arrested a man for selling expired food products to the people.

By News Desk|   Published: 5th April 2021 6:10 pm IST

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the city police for trying to sell expired food products worth Rs 1,50,000 here on Monday.

Acting on information received, the Langer House police on Sunday raided over a godown named ‘Jai Sri Ram agencies’ situated at Bapu Nagar and caught the prime accused who was identified as Komati Laxmi Narayana for altering the expired dates (to fresh dates) to supply them to people and shopkeepers. 

A huge quantity of Haldiram’s expired products worth Rs 1,50,000, including items, items used for erasing and altering the expiry dates, and also an auto which was used for the supply of those products were seized by the police. Narayana was booked under the sections 273, 417 and 420 of Indian Penal Code. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button