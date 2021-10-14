Hyderabad police ask all two-wheeler drivers including pillion to wear helmets

Hyderabad: The year 2021 (up until September) has witnessed 98 two-wheeler deaths in the state of Telangana. While 77 of those deaths were a result of two-wheeler owners not wearing vehicles, 21 of them died while pillion riding without protection.

Informing two-wheeler owners of Section 128 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, the Hyderabad traffic police asked both the chief rider of a bike as well as the pillion driver to wear helmets to prevent loss of lives. In an advisory note issued by the city’s traffic officials, the Kerala high court judgement’s of striking down the state’s government order exempting pillion riders from wearing helmets was also invoked.

In a similar vein, the Madras high court judgement mandating two-wheeler owners to compulsorily wear helmets was also invoked.

Hyderabad’s traffic police mentioned that the efforts made by officials resulted in lesser deaths but to ensure a continuity of the same, it was important that each and every individual wear their helmets and abide by all traffic regulations.

The officials are also creating awareness among individuals via Hyderabad traffic police’s Facebook and Twitter pages. A traffic live app is also being used and citizens are advised to reach out to the traffic-free helpline number 9010203626 in case the need arises.