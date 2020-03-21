Hyderabad police campaign to implement Janata Curfew

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have started a campaign to implement 24 Hours Janata Curfew on Sunday. The City Police have actively kicked off a campaign on social media urging the public to observe the curfew tomorrow.

Teams of local police will be approaching commercial establishments if found open and advising them on importance of closing down, apart from the precautions to be taken. Hyderabad Traffic police carried out campaign across city to insist public to observe public curfew.

A Traffic police constable carrying a placard urging public to support 24Hrs Janata Curfew at Moazamjahi Market in Hyderabad on Saturday.

However the police shall be on roads to ensure that no people gather at any place especially hotels, chai points, tiffin centres, pan shops, play grounds, parks or recreational centres.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar informed that “Our men will be on roads not to allow public come out from their homes and observe the Janata Curfew”

