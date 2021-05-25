Hyderabad Police Commissioner speaks on lockdown during Indian Americans Forum’s meeting

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar spoke about the lockdown in the city and replied to various questions posed by the participants in the Indian American Forum’s zoom meeting.

Giving the ground reality, he said, “Hyderabad is the fourth largest city in India with a population of more than one crore, area of about 700 sq. kilometer. The total infection rate and death rate in the city are much less when compared to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Still, we have a challenge”.

Talking about the lockdown, relaxation timing, and exemptions in government orders, he said that there is a need for everyone to cooperate with Telangana Police in ensuring effective lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Replying to a question regarding black-marketing of medicines, the commissioner said that the police have taken action and booked many persons who are involved in it.

When asked about the reported difficulties faced by doctors, zomato delivery boys, etc., he said, “Persons who are associated with the medical field will not be stopped. There may be lapses here and there, we will rectify it the moment it comes to our notice. There is no ban on e-commerce”. Police took action against persons who were misusing the exemptions, he added.

He also gave the detail of the plan to ensure senior citizens’ safety. He urged the citizens to stop hoarding oxygen at homes unnecessarily and cooperate with physicians and police.

In conclusion statement Dr. Jameel, founder of the Indian Americans forum commended the efforts of Telangana police and urged the commissioner to continue his efforts to ensure effective lockdown without human rights violation, ensure safe and speedy passage to physicians, curb black marketing of oxygen and medicines.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ashish Chauhan from Apollo Hospital, activist Sujatha Surepally and NRIs Sravanth Po Reddy ,Phani Reddy and others from USA and barrister Zoya Mahveen from UK .