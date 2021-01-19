Hyderabad: Police foil Congress leaders’ attempt to gherao Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: The city police on Tuesday foiled the plan of the Telangana Congress party leaders’ to gherao Raj Bhavan. Hundreds of the party workers were detained while they were attempting to reach the governor’s office to protest the controversial farm laws and inflated fuel prices.

Telangana unit of Congress had given a call for ‘Raj Bhavan Gherao’ as part of expressing solidarity with agitating farmers. Protesting All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders demanded the BJP-led government to roll back petrol and diesel prices.

A large number of senior Congress leaders including TPPC President and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti, Feroz Khan, AICC secretaries, MLA Jagga and others marched from Telangana state assembly to the newly constructed secretariat at Tank Bund. Later, they all were detained by Saifabad police.

Speaking at the protest, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “BJP government is doing a grave injustice to the farmers and Centre should immediately withdraw anti-farm black laws and repeal these agriculture laws.”

He also demanded that the state government maintain the purchasing centers in the state.

AICC secretary and program in-charge Sampath Kumar said the Raj Bhavan Gherao program was a success despite intense police detention and arrests at every step.