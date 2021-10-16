Hyderabad Police holds Milad-un-Nabi co-ordination meeting

Hyderabad: The City Police on Saturday organized a coordination meeting to make arrangements for the upcoming Milad-un-Nabi procession on October 19. The meeting was chaired by the city police commissioner Anjani kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, City police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, that they had made all police arrangements for the Milad procession. He appealed citizens to follow the teachings of prophet and behave as good citizens during procession

Addressing on the occasion Ulemas also appealed people to follow the teachings of prophet Mohammed and make it a peaceful procession. The Police Commissioner had asked youngsters to avoid bike stunts during the procession.

Among ulemas, SUFI president Moulana Auliya Husaaini Murtuza pasha Quadri, Jaffer Pasha, Niamat Ullah,Sayeedul Quadri and others attended the meeting.

SUFI president Moulana Auliya Hussaini Murtuza Pasha Quadri thanked the city police commisioner Anjani Kumar for opening the way of Falaknuma bridge on procession day.