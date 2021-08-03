Hyderabad: Police home guard convicted for 30 years in minor ST girl rape case

Hyderabad: The 1st Additional Metropolitan Sessions court cum designated court POCSO cases on Tuesday convicted Home guard for life imprisonment for raping a minor girl belonging to ST community.

In February , Botla Mallikarjuna an home guard attached with Centra Crime Station (CCS) Hyderabad was arrested by Tukaramgate police on the charges of making a sexual assault on 16 year old minor girl belonging to ST community.

The accused on the pretext of groceries trespassed into the premises of the victim while she was alone and sexually assaulted resulting in causing pregnancy. He also threatened the girl with dire consequnces if she reveals about the act.

Progress of Investigation:

The case was reported on February 18, 2021 and the victim was sent for medical examination wherein she was diagnosed to be pregnant. Subsequently, samples collected by the Medical officer from the aborted foetus was forwarded to FSL for DNA analysis.

On completion of preliminary investigation, the case had been charged with in sixty days & obtianed DNA analysis report from during which the accused was proved to be biological father of the foetus of the victim.

Progress of Trial:

The accused was convicted on August 3, by the Judge Kunchala Sunitha held the accused home guard guilty of the charges (within five and half months on report of the crime) with rigorous Imprisonment of 30 years and fine of Rs. 40, 000 Under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Rigorous Life Imprisonment and fine of Rs. 5, 000 U/Sec 3(2)(v) of SC/ST POA Amendment Act, 2015, and he is further sentenced to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs. 5, 000 U/Sec 506 IPC. Out of the whole fine amount of Rs. 50,000/-, Rs. 40,000/- shall be paid to the victim towards compensation for her mental agony.