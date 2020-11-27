Hyderabad Police issue restrictions ahead of KCR’S meeting on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday issued traffic diversions for Saturday in view of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting for the ensuing GHMC elections. The Chief Minister will address the public at LB stadium. The traffic diversions are announced from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Traffic Diversions are as given below:

Traffic will not be allowed from AR petrol Pump junction towards BJR Statue and will be diverted towards Nampally. Vehicles coming from Abids and Gunfoundry will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel road. Traffic coming from Basheerbagh junction will not be allowed towards GPO, Abids and will be diverted at Basheerbagh junction towards Hyderguda and King Koti road.

Traffic coming from Old MLA quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y Junction. Vehicles coming from Rajmohalla road towards old MLA Quarters will be diverted at Cemetery Junction towards King Koti or YMCA Narayanguda.

Likewise, Traffic coming from King Koti to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Tajmahal and Cemetery. Vehicles coming from Ambedkar Statue will not be allowed beyond Liberty Junction and will be diverted towards Himayathnagar.

Traffic coming from Traffic Control Room (Old PCR) towards Basheer Bagh junction will not be allowed and will be diverted at PCR towards Nampally road. Vehicles coming from Hill Fort will be diverted towards Nampally at the old PCR junction and will not be allowed towards Basheer Bagh.

Alighting Points and Parking Places:

“All the vehicles coming from Secunderabad shall alight at G-Gate of LB Stadium and vehicles should be sent for parking at Public Garden, Ravindra Bharathi, Dr. Cars Parking beside IMAX Theatre.”

Similarly, vehicles coming from LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Old City shall alight at Ar petrol Pump and vehicles should be sent for parking in Public Garden and Peoples Plaza.

Vehicles coming from Musheerabad, Amberpet, Himayatnagar shall alight at F, F-1 Gate of LB stadium and send the vehicles for parking at Nizam College Ground-2 and 3.

Vehicles coming from Mehdipatnam shall alight at G-Gate of LB stadium in front of Aayakar Bhavan and vehicles should be sent for parking at Nizam College Ground-2 and 3.