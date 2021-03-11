Hyderabad police issue traffic diversions for ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ on March 12

Hyderabad: In view of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, an event that is being conducted by the state government on March 12 marking 75 weeks before country’s 75 years of independence, the city police commissioner Anjani Kumar has notified that traffic restrictions.

The Mahotsav will be inaugurated in Hyderabad and Warangal. KCR will be the chief guest at the event in Public Garden, Hyderabad.

The restrictions are imposed for the vehicular traffic around the Public Garden, Nampally from 10 am to 1 pm. According to the police, the public is requested to take the following alternate routes:

Taj Island: The general traffic coming from MJ Market & proceeding towards Mehdipatnam will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar – Bhazarghar – Asif Nagar/ Red hills- Ayodya Hotel, Lakdikapul etc.

Chapel road T Junction: The general traffic coming from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Chapel Road T Jn towards Gunfoundry – Abids or BJR Statue – Bhasheerbagh Fly over etc.

Old PS Saifabad: The general traffic coming from Nirankari Bhavan & Khairtabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Old PS Saifabad towards Telephone Bhavan – Iqbal Minar – Secretariat Road– Telugu Talli – Ambedkar Statue – Liberty – Bhasheerbagh – Abids etc.

Basheerbagh Jn: The general traffic coming from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Bhasheerbagh Junction towards Liberty – Telugutalli – NTR Marg – Iqbal Minar – Old PS Saifabad – Lakdikapul Bridge & BJR Statue -Abids etc.

Iqbal Minar. The general traffic coming from Tankbund towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road – Old PS Saifabad – Lakdikapul Bridge etc.

AR Petrol Pump. The general traffic coming from Nampally Railway Station side towards Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue/Gunfoundry etc.

Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters). The general traffic coming from Telugu Talli, NTR Marg & Liberty sides towards Police Control Room Junction (PCR) via Adarshnagar will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters) towards Liberty road and Telugu Talli Flyover.

The traffic police advised people to take alternative roads to avoid congestion and asked to co-operate with them to ensure a free flow of traffic.