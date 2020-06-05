Hyderabad: Police launches crackdown on illegal gutkha sale

Hyderabad: Falaknuma police on Thursday night raided one house and a kirana stores in the area and arrested three persons who were indulging in illegally selling of the banned tobacco products.

During the raid the police have seized gutkha & tobacco products all worth Rs.1,32,720/- and booked a case under IPC sections 188, 270,272,336 IPC and Sec 20(2) COPTA ACT.

For the past one month Falaknuma police have been conducting special drives in various places in the limits of Falaknuma police station, booked five cases and arrested nine persons who were indulging in selling the banned products such as Gutkha, Pan Masala, Zarda.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.