Hyderabad Police launches Free Last Ride vehicle Service

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Monday launched the Free Last Ride Services to transport the bodies of the COVID-19 patients from hospitals to the crematories.

Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, “The city police in collaboration with an NGO ‘Feed the Needy, have started this Free Last Ride vehicle Service to transport the bodies of the COVID-19 patients. Any citizens can reach on 7995404040 to avail the services. The service will be available from 8 AM till 6 PM.”

‘Many people providing this service are associated with IT professionals. Request you all, that if you wish to help in this regard, may coordinate with ACP, Traffic. The drivers and helpers will be provided with protective kits. After each trip, vehicles will be cleaned properly,” he added.

