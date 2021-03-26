Hyderabad: Police arrest two wanted criminals, seize illegal weapons

Hyderabad: Two wanted interstate criminals were arrested in the morning hours by the Rachakonda police on Friday. A pair of illegal firearms, four rounds of live ammunition, a mobile phone and Rs.500 cash were seized from the duo.

According to the police, the accused, Nandakishore Manoj and Rohan Rajeev Chandaliya, are notorious gangsters from Pune, Maharashtra. They were wanted in various police stations for a range of offences like, attempt to cause bodily harm, attempt to murder and possession of illegal firearms.

The duo began committing crimes to support their spending habits, and lead a lavish life. They had been arrested several times earlier as well, and were sent to judicial custody subsequently. Due to their involvement in inter-gang fights, they bought aforementioned illegal arms from a person named Kiran Shivaji Khawale for their defence.

They had been moving to and from different places as they were absconding in one of their offences. Hence, they arrived in Hyderabad on March 25 to lay low. However, they were apprehended by the LB Nagar police near the Ranga Reddy district court, while they were on the move. The two were arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act.

Khawale, who allegedly used one of the pistols in another crime, is currently on the run