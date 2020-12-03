Hyderabad Police prohibits victory celebrations for 48 hours from counting day

Hyderabad: With a view to maintaining public peace and tranquillity in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Hyderabad City Police on Thursday banned the victory celebrations, including bursting of crackers and throwing fireworks on roads and public places from 4 December till December 5 (48 hours).

The City Police issued the order in connection with the counting of votes for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to be taken up on December 04.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said, “From the result declaration on December 4 up to 48 hours, i.e. till December 6, no procession, victory celebrations or rallies will be allowed in the twin cities. Political parties who want to celebrate the victory should hold it after 48 hours. Those who violate the order shall be liable for prosecution.”

Commissioner further stated that the arrangements for counting are being managed under high security and that three-tier security arrangement has been made for the ballot boxes at strong rooms. In the first-tier, patrolling teams will guard; in the second-tier, barricades are arranged and Hyderabad Law and Order and Civil Police guard and in the three-tier, TSSP force will guard the strong rooms.

On Thursday, all senior police officers of police department visited the counting centers and coordinated the plan for a smooth counting process.