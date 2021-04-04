Hyderabad police registers FIR against Swami Narsinghanand Saraswati

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 4th April 2021 5:26 pm IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against Mahant Swami Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati of Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed.

On recieving complaint from AIMIM Nampally legislator Jafar Hussain Meraj, the FIR was registered at Humayun Nagar police station under IPC sections 153-A and 295-A .

AIMIM Legislator Jafar Hussain Meraj filed complaint against Swami Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati for his blasphemous comments

Swami Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati made the comments during an event at Press Club of India in Delhi.

The video of the priest using offensive language against Prophet Muhammad also surfaced on social media.

On Sunday AIMIM Legislator has filed a complaint with the ACP Asifnagar Siva Maruti, upon which the Humayun Nagar police took cognisance of the complaint and registered the FIR.

