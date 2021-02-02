Hyderabad: Prices of pulses, edible oil to go up in coming days

Hyderabad: The central government is going to impose tax on pulses and edible oil in the coming days leading to increase in prices by five to ten percent.

The trade unions are angry over the ignorance towards the retail sector in the Union Budget.

According to media reports, Dilip Pansari, general secretary of Hyderabad and Secunderabad retail dealers association, said that levy of taxes on pulses would increase the price of pulses in the market from Rs 3 to Rs 5 per kg. He said that while promoting large industries, the government ignored small retailers.

There is no refund for small businesses which usually provide a lot of employment. The government has not done any good to traders, but at the same time it has not done any bad, which is great news, he said.

Laxminarayan Rathi, president of the Hyderabad Grocery merchants association, said the government should have provided some relief to the salaried class, “The middle class and the salaried classes have lost most of their savings due to the pandemic. There should have been some relief in the IT slabs, so that they could save some money.”

Chartered Accountant Naveen Kumar Agarwal said that the definition of small companies has been changed from Rs2 crore to Rs20 crore from share, giving relief to many companies.