Hyderabad: Principal of Govt Nizamia Tibbi College tests positive for Coronavirus

Hyderabad: The Principal and additional director of Unani Department of AYUSH Prof.of Govt. Nizamia Tibbi College and Nizamia General Hospital at Charminar — popularly known as Charminar Dawakhana — tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday.

“He has been suffering from fever, caugh, body pains, since a week with mild symptoms of infection after which his sample was collected on June 20. Later today he was tested positive for Coronavirus and admitted to a private hospital in the city,” sources said.

Dr. MA Vakil, Superintendent of Govt Nizamia General Hospital confirmed that the Principal of Govt Nizamia Tibbi College confirmed this.

Noticing this other hospital staff member’s samples were also collected and they have been asked to stay indoors and follow the quarantine protocol.



Moreover, on March 23 the Government Nizamia Hospital was designated as a Level-1 treatment for COVID-19. Till now, five people from Govt Nizamia hospital have been afflicted with the virus. This includes two nurses, one aya (female attendant) and the Principal.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com