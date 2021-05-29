Hyderabad: Public protest at police station after cop assaults youth

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Bhavani Nagar area of old city on Saturday night after locals staged a protest against the high handedness of police for hitting a youth for violating lockdown. Mohammed Aslam was grievously injured after a police constable wielded lathi on his head.

Though police are harassing the public with imposing indiscriminate challans in the name of imposing lockdown, the latest case of using excess force against the civilians has attracted anguish from the people.

On Saturday night, 26 year old Mohammed Aslam resident of Talabkatta was stopped by policemen belonging to Bhavani Nagar police station at a checkpost. By the time Aslam gave explanation, a police constable identified as Shiva Kumar had hit on his forehead causing bleeding injuries.

“For no reason I was badly beaten by the police constable, my eye is also affected with the bleeding, there shall be action against the persons involved in the attack” said Mohammed Aslam.

Soon after the news of police excess reached the public, scores of locals marched towards the police station and staged a protest demanding stringent action against the police constable Shiva Kumar.

Public raised anti police slogans and wanted the senior police officers intervention. Since the public gathering was incessantly, additional police force was pressed into service and few were taken into custody.