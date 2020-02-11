Hyderabad Public School installs 120 kW solar power plant

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A Solar Plant has been installed on Monday at Hyderabad Public School (HPS) by Freyr Energy, a city-based solar rooftop company.

The 120 kW solar plant is expected to generate 1,75,000 units of power every year. The plant is supposed to save 40 to 50 per cent of the school’s power requirement. It will also help the school to save more than 1,00,000 in electricity bills. This is said to be an ideal way to reduce electricity bills for institutions.

Former M.P and chairman of The Hyderabad Race Club M.P R. Surendar Reddy inaugurated the plant in the presence of HPS Society members, Principal Skand Bali and other dignitaries.

Addressing the students, chairman said: “The future belongs to you youngsters. When you grow up, become champions of solar energy. Clean energy such as solar costs nothing and reduces toxins in the air.”

Skand Bali, Principal of Hyderabad Public School, said: “Solar makes perfect sense for us not only from an economic point of view, but also from a social responsibility and educational angle. We strongly believe in promoting green energy through our actions and hope that it inculcates the same in our students and the extended community.”

Freyr Energy has installed over 1,300 solar projects across the country including Singapore, U.S.A, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.



Intern Anhaar Majid