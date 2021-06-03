Hyderabad: Rachakonda cops bust a spurious cotton seed racket

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police busted a spurious seeds racket and seized cotton seeds of various brands worth Rs. 43.40 lakhs, and arrested a man named Jalla Venkataiah, the owner of Vinayaka traders. The accused is a resident of Brahmanpally village in Madgula mandal.

Venkataiah, a 52-year-old man who runs a seeds & fertilizers business, had been storing cotton seeds of approximately 2835 kilograms. Among the seized material, police found 77.8 kgs of seeds that were expired. Venkataiah has been storing the seeds illegally to sell them to gullible farmers. The police along with an agriculture officer saved approximately 25 thousand acres of the crop by conducting this raid.