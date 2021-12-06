Hyderabad: Radha Smelters launches new technology TMT bars

Hyderabad: Radha Smelters, a leading brand in South India in TMT bars on Monday launched the first of its kind 550 D LRF (Ladle Refining Furnace) Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars produced through the LRF route.

The product was launched by the company’s brand ambassador and famous Telegu actor Rana Daggubati along with the company’s leadership at an event held at HICC.

According to Sunil Saraf, company chairman, the new range bars are considered ideal for critical infrastructure projects and high-rise buildings. There are many grades in steel bars, 550D is a superior grade steel bar with high ductility and has been introduced for the first time in Telangana, he said.

“It is a special grade bar that only a handful of companies in India are able to manufacture. This grade is used for high rises and for bridges, dams, ports, flyovers, bridges, wind turbine foundation and other structures that require a high load-bearing capacity,” he added.

Radha Smelters also plans to expand its capacity at its Chinna Shankarmpet unit in Medak district of Telangana. It is aiming to achieve sales of Rs 1500 crores in the financial year 2022-23.