Hyderabad: Rain floods Devnar School for Blind, management blames GHMC

Hyderabad: After the incessant rains in the state rainwater has entered the campus of the Devnar School for Blind in Telangana.

Ramesh, a teacher in the school said that they face a similar situation every year and the government officials have turned a blind eye towards them.

“Nearly 350 blind students study in this school. Every year whenever it rains, water gets stagnated for days. We complained about the situation every year yet nothing has been done to solve the problem by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities,” he said.



“Due to a drain just behind the school, when it rains then all the water from the drain enters the school premises. We appealed to the concerned authorities to take needful steps so that the school would not face any problem like this,” Ramesh added.