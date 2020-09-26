Hyderabad rains; 4 vehicles damaged across city

Hyderabad: The incessant rains across Hyderabad has left city roads slippery, resulting in causing accidents. Four vehicles in city had met with accidents.

A speeding container truck crashed into a road median at Tarnaka flyover causing damage to the divider. The flow of traffic was affected as the damaged truck was a stmbling block on the road.

The container truck on its way from Sanathnagar towards Uppal rammed the divider on the Tarnaka flyover in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the driver of the container truck was driving fast and due to rains when he applied breaks, he lost control of the vehicle.

In a similar incident, a speeding fortuner car over turned near NTR gardens when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle. The car was speeding towards Necklace roads rotary when it suddenly overturned and hit the road median. The driver had a miraculous escape.

With the help of crane the traffic police had towed away the car to the police station.

A speeding lorry too had met with an accident at Khairtabad, when the driver rammed the vehicle into a road divider. An auto was damaged completely when a tree was uprooted and fell on a auto at Amberpet.

The police have cautioned the public to maintain caution while driving on city roads.