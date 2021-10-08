Hyderabad rains: 8 flights diverted from airport due to bad weather

Hyderabad: As many as eight flights were diverted from the Hyderabad airport due to bad weather caused by heavy rains on Friday night. The sudden thundershowers that hit the city also resulted in several places witnessing flash floods due to the high intensity to the rains. It was also reported that one of the IMD’s radars, used to track weather on a real-time basis, has also gone offline.

According to an official from the GMR group which manages the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the following are the flights that got cancelled: i5 1428 (BBI-HYD) – diverted to BLR, 6E 697 (COK-HYD), 6E 631 (BBI-HYD), UK 879 (DEL-HYD), 6E 501 diverted to Vijayawada, 9i 517 (BLR-HYD), AI 619 (BOM-HYD) – diverted to BLR, and 6E 884 (TIR-HYD) diverted to MAA.

Reacting to the situation, GHMC mayor Vijaylaxmi Gadwal also took to Twitter and asked citizens to stay alert. “

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. Monsoon emergency teams are on field. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111 , 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance. @KTRTRS@Director_EVDM,” she tweeted.

By 9 p.m. on Friday, many citizens took to Twitter and posted videos and photos of flash floods in Hyderabad.

According to weather experts from the city, it is expected that rains will slow down in the next half hour or so, and moderate rainfall is likely to continue for a while after that.