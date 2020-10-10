Hyderabad rains: HC employee meets watery grave at Musheerabad

Hyderabad: The sudden and heavy down pour has taken a toll in Hyderabad, after a High Court employee met watery grave on Friday night.

According to the sources, 54 year old Raj Kumar a resident of Musheerabad, who works at Telangana High court on Friday night got struck in Apartment’s cellar.

Due to heavy rains, water gushed into the cellar due to which he got struck and could not escape. The family of the deceased person alerted police control room, Local police and teams of Disaster Response Force (DRF) were pressed into service.

The DRF staff had pumped out the water from cellar with the help of motor pump and later retrieved the deadbody of Raj Kumar.

The Musheerabad police have registered a case and the body has been shifted to Government hospital’s morgue for conducting post mortem.