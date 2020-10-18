Hyderabad rains: Many roads closed by Traffic police

Hyderabad: In wake of incessant rains across twin cities many roads are closed and traffic has been diverted.

The Hyderabad Traffic police have issued a advisory for commuters not to proceed towards the following roads.

Roads are closed

East Zone Malakpet Traffic PS limits

Malakpet RUB Gaddi Annaram to Shiva Ganga Raod Moosaram Bagh causeway is closed Chadarghat causeway is closed

West Central Zone Goshamahal Traffic PS limits

100 Ft Road Puranapool

Tolichowk Traffic PS Limits

Tolichowki only under the fly over

South Zone Falaknuma Traffic PS limits

Mogul college, Falaknuma Bandlaguda to Aramgadh road

Phool Bagh MBNR X Road to IS Sadan road upto DMRL X Road Falaknuma Railway Bridge road