Hyderabad rains: Many roads closed by Traffic police

The Hyderabad Traffic police have issued a advisory for commuters not to proceed towards the following roads.

SM BilalPublished: 18th October 2020 12:52 pm IST

Hyderabad: In wake of incessant rains across twin cities many roads are closed and traffic has been diverted.

Roads are closed

East Zone Malakpet Traffic PS limits

  1. Malakpet RUB
  2. Gaddi Annaram to Shiva Ganga Raod
  3. Moosaram Bagh causeway is closed
  4. Chadarghat causeway is closed

West Central Zone Goshamahal Traffic PS limits

  1. 100 Ft Road Puranapool

Tolichowk Traffic PS Limits

  1. Tolichowki only under the fly over

South Zone Falaknuma Traffic PS limits

  1. Mogul college, Falaknuma Bandlaguda to Aramgadh road
    Phool Bagh
  2. MBNR X Road to IS Sadan road upto DMRL X Road
  3. Falaknuma Railway Bridge road
