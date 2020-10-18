Hyderabad rains: Many roads closed by Traffic police

Hyderabad: In wake of incessant rains across twin cities many roads are closed and traffic has been diverted.
The Hyderabad Traffic police have issued a advisory for commuters not to proceed towards the following roads.
Roads are closed
East Zone Malakpet Traffic PS limits
- Malakpet RUB
- Gaddi Annaram to Shiva Ganga Raod
- Moosaram Bagh causeway is closed
- Chadarghat causeway is closed
West Central Zone Goshamahal Traffic PS limits
- 100 Ft Road Puranapool
Tolichowk Traffic PS Limits
- Tolichowki only under the fly over
South Zone Falaknuma Traffic PS limits
- Mogul college, Falaknuma Bandlaguda to Aramgadh road
Phool Bagh
- MBNR X Road to IS Sadan road upto DMRL X Road
- Falaknuma Railway Bridge road