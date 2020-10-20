Hyderabad rains: Men on horseback jump into relief work

Hyderabad: In a novel move, horse riders have come forward to carry out relief work for the people who are stuck in inundated areas of Hyderabad due to the floods. The initiative is taken by the members of the Hyderabad Horse Riding School (HHRS). They are providing essential commodities by visiting flood-hit areas under the Towlichowki division.

Rescue operations are being carried out by these horse riders in Nadeem colony, Nirja colony, Balreddy Nagar colony and Virasat Nagar. Eight to ten senior horse riders in each team are visiting the flood-ravaged areas of the city riding on three to four horses and providing rain-hit people with medicines and other essential commodities.

It must be noted that as they naturally know how to swim, the horses are of great help to the rescuers. They can easily trot even in deep water.

The recent heavy rains in Hyderabad have claimed at least 50 lives and as staggering 4000 plus vehicles have been wrecked across Hyderabad in the floods that ensued over the last one week.