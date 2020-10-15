Hyderabad Rains: Siasat Millat Fund distributes Rotis to affected persons

Nihad AmaniUpdated: 15th October 2020 6:29 pm IST

Hyderabad: After incessant rains hit the city displacing several hundreds of people, the Siasat Millat Fund once again came forward with helping hand for the affected persons.

To provide some relief to the affected ones, the Siasat Millant Fund is distributing Rotis in the slums and low lying areas in the capital city of Telangana. By now, the Siasat Millat Fund has distributed over 10,000 Rotis and bananas.

The distribution is taking place in Banlaguda, Musheerabad, Yakutpura, Shaheennagar, Chadannagar, Balapur Talabkatta, Chaderghat, Ganga Nagar,  Nilofer Hospital and many other places.

