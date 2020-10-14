Hyderabad rains: Telecom services affected due to power supply disruptions

Hyderabad: After the incessant rains in the capital city of Telangana have resulted in the prolonged disruption in the power supply, mobile phone services and internet connectivity in many areas of Hyderabad.

After which almost one fourth of the mobile towers in the city have shut down seriously affecting the mobile connectivity and a serious outage of internet connections in several areas.

Experiencing a power disruption is an altogether a new experience for the residents of Hyderabad or for that matter entire Telangana, as the Transco officials have been maintaining regular power supply throughout the State ever since the Telangana state was formed. Disruptions in power supply, if any, were confined only to maintenance works and that too consumers are issued advisories about the specific timings of power disruptions well in advance.

An official of a telecom company said that at least 40 per cent of the mobile towers are not functioning as the back-up power supply sytems have stopped functioning, as power disruptions extended for more than 12 hours, reports Telangana Today.

Furthermore, the officials also said that their field staff have been working round the clock to restore, they hope that they should be able to restore networks as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a Reliance Jio representative said they had begun moving mobile power generators to the mobile tower sites in a bid to restart mobile phone and internet services.

However, the unprecedented rains that Hyderabad received in the last two days led to a peculiar situation of residents’ feeling the pinch of no-power-supply situations. In many trees getting uprooted and fell on power lines, while in majority areas, authorities disconnected power supply anticipating inundations and tree falls.