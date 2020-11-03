Hyderabad: Rainwater continues to make life miserable for Shaheen Nagar residents

Hyderabad: Residents of Shaheen Nagar colonies viz., Osman Nagar, Saif Colony I, Saif Colony II, Ahmed Nagar are facing a lot of difficulties due to stagnant rainwater in the locality for the past 45 days.

Locals face problem

Due to stagnant water, they are forced to leave their houses. It is alleged that both government and elected representative have neglected these colonies.

Although, Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLA of the constituency and Education Minister of Telangana State visited the colonies, the problems of the residents are not yet resolved.

Mass Foundation

Meanwhile, Mass Foundation is leaving no stone unturned to drain out the water from the colonies using water pumps. The workers of the foundation are working day and night to complete the task at hand.

Earlier, authorities have disconnected the electricity connection due to fear of electrocution. However, it was restored recently thereby increasing the risk for the residents of the colonies.

Relief package

On the one hand, authorities have not taken any concrete step to drain out the stagnant water, whereas, on the other, it is alleged that the residents of the colonies did not receive the relief amount of Rs. 10000 which was announced by the Chief Minister of Telangana State, KCR.