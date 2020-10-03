Hyderabad: Rainwater makes life miserable for Shaheen Nagar residents

Hyderabad: Residents of Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar are facing a lot of difficulties due to stagnant rainwater in the locality.

They are forced to spend nights in the dark as authorities have disconnected electricity connection due to fear of electrocution.

Locals face problem

Some of them alleged that due to stagnant water, snakes are entering their locality. Local people complained that they face the problem every year.

A few of the residents forced to take shelter in rented houses.

Locals urge political leaders and authorities to find a solution to the problem as soon as possible.

Rainfall

Recently, rains lashed Hyderabad and disrupted vehicular movement. The rainfall has thrown normal life out of gear.

Rainwater entered dozens of houses in low-lying areas, damaging household articles and causing severe inconvenience to residents.