Hyderabad ranks among best cities to work and live: Survey

Hyderabad: The ‘City of Nawabs’ is now ranked as one among the 34 best cities to live and work in India, as part of a survey by destination discovery website, Holidify.com. Earlier the city have been selected as the ‘World’s Most Dynamic City’ in the Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) City Momentum Index 2020.

Holidify.com is a website that helps travelers find the right destination according to their preferences and help them plan their holiday. The website marks the best Cities to live in India.

In the race of the best city in the Country Hyderabad beats cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai among other cities to lead the chart. The ‘city of pearls’ has scored 4.0 out of 5.

According to the survey, the best time to visit the city is from September to March, and says there are not one but many places, right from the historic Charminar and Golconda Fort to the dreamy Ramoji Film City, to visit in the city.

“Hyderabad is fast turning into the New York city of South India” the website says, adding that ‘it is really a great place to visit in Telangana’.

The response to the survey saw many coming in with praise for the city.

“It is the safest and best place for all business purposes and industries. There are beautiful places to visit here,” commented Navathe Tulasidas while Swaroop Hule said the most beautiful thing about this place was “the people, culture and food”.

This is not the first time that Hyderabad is leading the chart in different studies and surveys conducted by different organisations. In the JLL City Momentum Index 2020, Hyderabad bagged the World’s Most Dynamic City tag. The Index, which also said Hyderabad was one of India’s fastest growing cities, said the city was drawing a significant level of interest from overseas real estate investors as well.