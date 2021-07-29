Hyderabad: Ration cards distributed to 13000 beneficiaries

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Department has distributed 13,000 ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries in the Karwan constituency.

Mohammed Naseeruddin, the Nanalnagar Corporator said that after scrutinizing 32,000 new ration cards applications, 16,000 were found to be eligible. He added that 13,000 new ration cards have been issued and the process to issue the remaining cards is in course.

He further said that many applications for the new card were cancelled due to incorrect documentation.

A Civil Supplies Department official said that each member mentioned on the card can purchase six kg of rice at a subsidized rate of Rs.1 per kg from August 1. The official has said that Hyderabad has issued the highest number of ration cards followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

He said that the state government plans to print new ration cards with good design and suitable features. He further said that the Mee Seva centres will be accepting more applications for new ration cards.