Hyderabad: Rave party busted, 16 held for obscene dance

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Sunday busted a rave party at Keesara and arrested sixteen persons allegedly involved in performing vulgar, obscene dance at a private premises.

A team of Inspector, Keesara police station received credible information that an obscene party is being held at Villa No.218 of Forest Ridge Villas in Timmayipally Village of Keesara.

The Police party raided on Villa No.218 in Forest Ridge, where they found gathering of members including six women who were enjoying the obscene party, performing vulgar, obscene dances to the music.

The accused Prabhakar Reddy has been working as Area Manager in BEST CROPS SEEDS COMPANY for the past few years. As the 2020 is going to end, he thought of throwing a Big Party to his dealers in his area to entertain and to appease them as they are supporting his business.

In this connection he contacted Dandu Bhaskar Varma who is a travel agent and asked him to arrange a good cocktail party, Bhaskar agreed for that and assured him that he will make party more fun and entertain with girls.

Prabhakar Reddy also contacted G.Venkatesh and Banothu Kumari @Chitti for arranging the villas and organizing the rave party.

Inspector, Keesara along with his staff and apprehended the accused persons and produced them before the court.