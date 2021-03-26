Hyderabad: Razed mosque at secretariat to be built at same place

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday made it clear that it would build the mosque, which was razed down during the secretariat demolition process last year, at the same place in the new secretariat.

Replying to questions raised by MIM party MLAs in the house, State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Friday made it clear in the Assembly that the CM had already responded on the issue on several occasions and added that nobody should have any doubt about the commitment of the state government.

Reminding the house that the old mosque was spread across 433 square yards of land, he said that the government will now build the new mosque in 1500 square yards of land.

He also said that they had sanctioned 1500 square yards of land to a temple and 500 squad yards of land to a church on the secretariat premises.

He also said that the govt would lay the foundation stone for the three religious structures at the same time, adding that the three religious places will be ready before the formal inauguration of the secretariat building complex.