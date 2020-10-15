Hyderabad receives record highest rainfall after 117 years: IMD

Hyderabad: The incessant rains in the city was not less than a nightmare for many. The rain on Tuesday had set an all-time record rainfall of 19.2 cm in Hyderabad, it is said that almost after 117 year in the October of 1903 the capital city of Telangana has seen such rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Begumpet observatory recordings the city on a day-to-day recorded 19.2 cm on Tuesday. This is the highest ever rainfall recorded in the month of October, beating the previous record of 11.7 cm way back in 1903. The all-time record rainfall in Hyderabad was 24 cm in August 2000.

Furthermore, in the last one decade the city received in the month of October received a surplus rainfall of 26 cm. The intensity of rainfall on Tuesday was such that the rainfall departure from normal was of 404 per cent, which was the highest departure among all districts.

As for the areawise rainfall, Hayathnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 28.8 cm, followed by Saroornagar (27.5 cm), Musheerabad (25.8 cm), Uppal (25.7 cm) and Lingojiguda (24.7). Meanwhile, the overall rainfall in Hyderabad during this Southwest Monsoon has crossed the 100 cm mark on Tuesday. Hyderabad district has so far received a rainfall of 110 cm against a normal rainfall of 63 cm from June 1 to October 14, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

This has resulted in large scale evacuation almost 7500 people were evecurted from the low lying ares on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, it is said that the rainwater has increased the groundwater level and it is also claimed that the city would not face any water scarcity for the next two to three years.