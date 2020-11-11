Hyderabad records 2nd lowest temp of November in decade

Hyderabad: According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has recorded its second-lowest temperature in a decade for the month of November.

The city’s minimum temperature on Tuesday dropped to 12.8 degrees Celsius, which is 5.8 degrees Celsius below normal.

Earlier, Hyderabad had recorded a lower temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius twice: on November 18, 2012, and November 11, 2016.

The IMD has also forecast that in the coming two days, the normal temperature is likely to go below 3 to 4 degrees Celsius at various places across the State.

Parts of southern Telangana recorded minimum temperatures between 7 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Bhadrachalam recorded 4.6 degrees, 6.3 degrees Celsius below normal.



According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the lowest minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kohir in Sangareddy during the last 24 hours. The temperature in Rajendranagar in the Greater Hyderabad limits was recorded as low as 10.4 degree Celsius

As per TSDPS, the drop in temperatures is because of the northwesterly winds flowing into the state.