Hyderabad: Renovation works to be started soon in Shahi Masjid

Hyderabad: The renovation of Hyderabad’s historical Shahi Masjid will be started soon by Telangana Wakf Board as the phase of calling the tenders has been finalized.

The Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem has held a meeting with the officials to discuss the renovation works.

The Department of Minority Welfare has authorized the Waqf Board to start the repairing works. The Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation has been given the responsibility for the construction works.

Mohammed Salim said the mosque will be visited and its renovation works will be reviewed to start the construction work soon.

The beautiful Shahi Masjid is located in Purana Baghe Aam in the heart of Hyderabad city.

In view of the growing number of devotees, it has been decided to set up a shed in the mosque courtyard and to complete the flooring work with a fast pace. Directions have been given to complete these renovation works before the month of holy Ramadan.

The Telangana wakf board has approved Rs 70 lakh while the state government approved Rs.41 lakh for the renovation work. In case of funds falling short more amount would be released by the government.

There is a plan to construct toilets and ablution facilities in the mosque.

The services of the archaeological survey experts will be availed for safeguarding the historical building.

Those who attended the meeting include the Corporation’s Executive Engineer Ravindra Reddy, Deputy Director Archaeology B Narayan and the District Minority Welfare officer Mohammed Qasim and other officials.