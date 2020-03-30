Hyderabad: The lockdown and curfew in Hyderabad have resulted in a number of citizens being not allowed to venture outside their homes for the essential services. In some cases, they have been beaten up by the police for simply doing something that the government explicitly granted permission for.

In the video below, Habeeb Nagar police officers are not allowing the citizens to avail the essential services despite the state government announcing that it is permissible for people to commute outside their homes for essential services like purchasing groceries and visiting the hospital from 6 am to 6 pm.

Habeeb Nagar police in action at Mallepally on Monday.

Many have said that police officers stopped them, fined them and towed as well as impounded their vehicles in spite of a legitimate explanation regarding why they were out.

A boy who was out purchasing vegetables was halted by the cops and questioned by them. After questioning him, he was pushed into the police patrolling car and was taken to the Habeeb Nagar Police Station.

This has lead to many complaints as to whether law enforcement officials understand what constitutes essential services. That too, despite the government’s explicit instructions as to which services people can step out of their homes for.

SIASAT NEWS

